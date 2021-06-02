Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 210.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Guess’ worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess' alerts:

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GES stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. 7,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,166. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.