Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,538 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Centene by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.36. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

