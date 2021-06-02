Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $97.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.