Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $10,628,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOE opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

