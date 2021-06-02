Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $407.45 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

