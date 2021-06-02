Camden Capital LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC owned about 1.05% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA DRV opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

