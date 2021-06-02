Camden Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of XFLT opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.