Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

