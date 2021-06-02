Camden Capital LLC Takes $221,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,786 shares of company stock worth $5,813,294 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

