Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 72.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 113,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.04, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.