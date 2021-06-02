Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

