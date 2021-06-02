Canaccord Genuity Increases Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$4.25

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of VHI stock opened at C$3.56 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.36 million and a PE ratio of -57.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.00.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vitalhub will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

