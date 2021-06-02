Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.71. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 6,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

