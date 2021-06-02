Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBWBF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.05.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

