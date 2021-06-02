Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.34 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

