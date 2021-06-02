Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.67 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS.

CGC stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

