Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.67 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67), Briefing.com reports. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.61.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

