Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 94,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,597,199 shares.The stock last traded at $24.55 and had previously closed at $24.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

