Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra cut Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.45. The company has a market cap of C$11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$18.44 and a 52-week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.