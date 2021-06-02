Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $166.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.