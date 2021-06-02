Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 29th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

COF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,139. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $391,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

