Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 29th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
COF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,139. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.
In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $391,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
