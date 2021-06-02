Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives $42.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. 3,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

