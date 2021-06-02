CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Stock Price Up 8%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) shares rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 24,223 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 6,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

