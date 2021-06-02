Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPIVF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

