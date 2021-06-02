Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.13. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. 81,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,437. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.