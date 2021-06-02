CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Short Interest Update

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,857,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarLotz alerts:

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair started coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.