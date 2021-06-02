CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $580.98 million, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTT. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

