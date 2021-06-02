CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 8,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,356. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

