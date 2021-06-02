Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,891 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 267,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,091,297. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

