Cedar Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 88,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

