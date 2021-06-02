Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,503 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 2.20% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.08. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

