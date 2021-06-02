Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 162,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.06. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

