Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits Market Cap of $50.47 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $50.47 million and $843,959.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.01025841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.86 or 0.09579964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051009 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,513,703 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.