Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 29.8% in May

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 29th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 322,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,871,971. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 3.21.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.