Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 14543287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

Specifically, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The stock has a market cap of C$21.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.61.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.0281326 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.