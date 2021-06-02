Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.33.

Shares of CG stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.94. 38,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,659. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last ninety days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

