Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.33.
Shares of CG stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.94. 38,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,659. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42.
In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last ninety days.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
