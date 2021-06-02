Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,226,800 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,226,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. 10,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,349. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

