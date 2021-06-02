Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $59.99 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of Power Integrations worth $59,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after buying an additional 255,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 1,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,289. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

