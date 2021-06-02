Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 684,408 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,408 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $43,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. 8,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,634. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

