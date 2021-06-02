Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $191.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.78.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,339. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

