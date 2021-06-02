Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 786 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

