Certified Advisory Corp Invests $73,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 366 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.