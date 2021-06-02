Certified Advisory Corp Invests $93,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 617.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

