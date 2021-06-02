Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $59,000 Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.00.

