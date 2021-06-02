Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 3,072 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 175,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

