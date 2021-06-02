ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of ChampionX worth $37,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in ChampionX by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 372,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

