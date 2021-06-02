Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $724.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $708.00 to $724.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.48.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $688.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.99. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.