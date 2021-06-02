Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the April 29th total of 352,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

