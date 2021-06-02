ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 276.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $40,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $28,737,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $708.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

