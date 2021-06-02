Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

NYSE CHWY traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.52. 4,518,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,682. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -337.04, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

